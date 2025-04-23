New Analyst Forecast: $ECC Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ECC. An analyst from Credit Suisse set a price target of 10.0 for ECC.
$ECC Insider Trading Activity
$ECC insiders have traded $ECC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH P. ONORIO (CFO/COO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,250 shares for an estimated $139,900 and 0 sales.
- THOMAS P. MAJEWSKI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,086 shares for an estimated $24,999
$ECC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $ECC stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEGACY WEALTH MANAGMENT, LLC/ID added 843,716 shares (+20306.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,492,198
- LEGACY INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC added 843,716 shares (+20306.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,492,198
- MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP added 191,039 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,696,426
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 157,967 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,279,532
- UBS GROUP AG added 147,685 shares (+1126.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,311,442
- INVESCO LTD. removed 129,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,148,175
- MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, LLC removed 118,944 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,056,222
