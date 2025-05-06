New Analyst Forecast: $EBAY Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EBAY. Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a price target of 68.0 for EBAY.
$EBAY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EBAY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EBAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $68.0 on 05/01/2025
- Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 05/01/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $72.0 on 02/27/2025
- Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 01/09/2025
$EBAY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EBAY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/14.
$EBAY Insider Trading Activity
$EBAY insiders have traded $EBAY stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD O GARCIA (SVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 81,852 shares for an estimated $5,609,436.
- JAMIE IANNONE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 61,875 shares for an estimated $3,998,583.
- STEPHEN J PRIEST (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 40,765 shares for an estimated $2,734,094.
- CORNELIUS BOONE (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $525,506.
- REBECCA SPENCER (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,732 shares for an estimated $112,822
$EBAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 489 institutional investors add shares of $EBAY stock to their portfolio, and 451 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 7,436,208 shares (+515.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $460,673,085
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,753,388 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,522,386
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC added 3,401,198 shares (+2536.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $230,363,140
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 3,149,934 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,138,411
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 2,277,839 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,112,126
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 2,250,761 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,434,643
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,584,404 shares (+304.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,153,827
