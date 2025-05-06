New Analyst Forecast: $EBAY Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EBAY. Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a price target of 68.0 for EBAY.

$EBAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EBAY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EBAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $68.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $72.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 01/09/2025

$EBAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBAY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/14.

$EBAY Insider Trading Activity

$EBAY insiders have traded $EBAY stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD O GARCIA (SVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 81,852 shares for an estimated $5,609,436 .

. JAMIE IANNONE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 61,875 shares for an estimated $3,998,583 .

. STEPHEN J PRIEST (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 40,765 shares for an estimated $2,734,094 .

. CORNELIUS BOONE (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $525,506 .

. REBECCA SPENCER (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,732 shares for an estimated $112,822

$EBAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 489 institutional investors add shares of $EBAY stock to their portfolio, and 451 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

