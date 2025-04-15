Stocks
EAT

New Analyst Forecast: $EAT Given $147.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EAT. Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 147.0 for EAT.

$EAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EAT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $EAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $147.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $155.0 on 01/10/2025
  • Christine Dooley from Argus Research set a target price of $150.0 on 12/24/2024
  • John Parke from Wells Fargo set a target price of $130.0 on 12/12/2024
  • Nick Setyan from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 10/31/2024
  • Eric Gonzalez from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 10/31/2024
  • David Palmer from Evercore ISI set a target price of $110.0 on 10/31/2024

$EAT Insider Trading Activity

$EAT insiders have traded $EAT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DOUGLAS N. COMINGS (SVP & COO, Chili's) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,783 shares for an estimated $3,502,752.
  • CINDY L DAVIS sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $1,089,963
  • PRASHANT RANADE sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,009,413
  • MICHAELA M WARE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,995 shares for an estimated $986,738.
  • DANIEL S FULLER (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $503,240
  • FRANCES L. ALLEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,026 shares for an estimated $367,184.
  • AARON M WHITE (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 1,525 shares for an estimated $199,302

$EAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $EAT stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

