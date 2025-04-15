New Analyst Forecast: $EAT Given $147.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EAT. Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 147.0 for EAT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EAT forecast page.

$EAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EAT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $EAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $147.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $155.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Christine Dooley from Argus Research set a target price of $150.0 on 12/24/2024

on 12/24/2024 John Parke from Wells Fargo set a target price of $130.0 on 12/12/2024

on 12/12/2024 Nick Setyan from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Eric Gonzalez from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 David Palmer from Evercore ISI set a target price of $110.0 on 10/31/2024

$EAT Insider Trading Activity

$EAT insiders have traded $EAT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS N. COMINGS (SVP & COO, Chili's) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,783 shares for an estimated $3,502,752 .

. CINDY L DAVIS sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $1,089,963

PRASHANT RANADE sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,009,413

MICHAELA M WARE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,995 shares for an estimated $986,738 .

. DANIEL S FULLER (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $503,240

FRANCES L. ALLEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,026 shares for an estimated $367,184 .

. AARON M WHITE (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 1,525 shares for an estimated $199,302

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $EAT stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.