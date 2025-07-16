New Analyst Forecast: $EARN Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EARN. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EARN.

$EARN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EARN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EARN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EARN forecast page.

$EARN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EARN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EARN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.125.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $5.75 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.5 on 04/08/2025

$EARN Insider Trading Activity

$EARN insiders have traded $EARN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EARN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY MORRIS BORENSTEIN (Portfolio Manager) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $37,874

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EARN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $EARN stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.