New Analyst Forecast: $EA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EA. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EA.

$EA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

$EA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $177.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $170.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a target price of $190.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $185.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $168.0 on 05/07/2025

$EA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 04/08.

on 05/15, 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$EA Insider Trading Activity

$EA insiders have traded $EA stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW WILSON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 34,229 shares for an estimated $4,951,276 .

. LAURA MIELE (President of EA Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,133,782 .

. JACOB J. SCHATZ (EVP, Global Affairs and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,282,509 .

. VIJAYANTHIMALA SINGH (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $834,150 .

. STUART CANFIELD (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $429,608 .

. ERIC CHARLES KELLY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $302,090

$EA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 411 institutional investors add shares of $EA stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

