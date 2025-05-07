New Analyst Forecast: $EA Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EA. Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a price target of 190.0 for EA.
$EA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $185.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a target price of $190.0 on 05/07/2025
- Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $185.0 on 05/07/2025
- Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $168.0 on 05/07/2025
$EA Insider Trading Activity
$EA insiders have traded $EA stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW WILSON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,375,803.
- LAURA MIELE (President of EA Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,776,137.
- JACOB J. SCHATZ (EVP, Global Affairs and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,371.
- VIJAYANTHIMALA SINGH (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $854,990.
- STUART CANFIELD (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $278,287.
$EA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $EA stock to their portfolio, and 520 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,157,328 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,777,042
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,567,062 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,471,800
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,107,419 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,044,193
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,081,589 shares (+689.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,311,242
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,042,407 shares (+1366.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,648,659
- MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC removed 877,811 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,861,245
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 875,925 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,147,827
