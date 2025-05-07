New Analyst Forecast: $EA Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EA. Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a price target of 190.0 for EA.

$EA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $185.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a target price of $190.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $185.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $168.0 on 05/07/2025

$EA Insider Trading Activity

$EA insiders have traded $EA stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW WILSON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,375,803 .

. LAURA MIELE (President of EA Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,776,137 .

. JACOB J. SCHATZ (EVP, Global Affairs and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,371 .

. VIJAYANTHIMALA SINGH (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $854,990 .

. STUART CANFIELD (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $278,287.

$EA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $EA stock to their portfolio, and 520 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

