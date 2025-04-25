New Analyst Forecast: $E Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $E. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $E.
$E Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $E stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 635,979 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,400,385
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 389,283 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,650,782
- LIGHTHOUSE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 319,219 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,733,831
- NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC removed 267,278 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,312,726
- OPTIVER HOLDING B.V. added 259,288 shares (+1885.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,094,119
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 236,547 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,471,925
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 223,597 shares (+215.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,117,613
