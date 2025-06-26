New Analyst Forecast: $DYN Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DYN. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $DYN.

$DYN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DYN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

$DYN Insider Trading Activity

$DYN insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN COX (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,121 shares for an estimated $102,242 .

. OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,845 shares for an estimated $73,685 .

. RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,748 shares for an estimated $60,839 .

. DOUGLAS KERR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,685 shares for an estimated $33,803 .

. JOHANNA FRIEDL-NADERER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $1,733

$DYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $DYN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

