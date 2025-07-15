New Analyst Forecast: $DYN Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DYN. Tessa Romero from JP Morgan set a price target of 9.0 for DYN.
$DYN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DYN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $DYN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tessa Romero from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 07/15/2025
- Catherine Novack from Jones Trading set a target price of $30.0 on 06/26/2025
- Brian Skorney from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 06/18/2025
- Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 06/18/2025
- Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 06/17/2025
- Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $37.0 on 06/11/2025
- Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $34.0 on 06/02/2025
$DYN Insider Trading Activity
$DYN insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN COX (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,121 shares for an estimated $102,242.
- OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,845 shares for an estimated $73,685.
- RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,748 shares for an estimated $60,839.
- DOUGLAS KERR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,685 shares for an estimated $33,803.
- JOHANNA FRIEDL-NADERER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $1,733
$DYN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $DYN stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 3,528,074 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,903,654
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,333,248 shares (+52.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,865,774
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,974,107 shares (+40.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,109,159
- BRAIDWELL LP added 2,940,162 shares (+431.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,754,094
- FMR LLC removed 2,801,637 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,305,123
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,432,926 shares (+2472.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,448,405
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 2,348,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,561,764
