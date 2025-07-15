New Analyst Forecast: $DYN Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DYN. Tessa Romero from JP Morgan set a price target of 9.0 for DYN.

$DYN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DYN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $DYN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tessa Romero from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Catherine Novack from Jones Trading set a target price of $30.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Brian Skorney from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $37.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $34.0 on 06/02/2025

$DYN Insider Trading Activity

$DYN insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN COX (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,121 shares for an estimated $102,242 .

. OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,845 shares for an estimated $73,685 .

. RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,748 shares for an estimated $60,839 .

. DOUGLAS KERR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,685 shares for an estimated $33,803 .

. JOHANNA FRIEDL-NADERER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $1,733

$DYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $DYN stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

