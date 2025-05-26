New Analyst Forecast: $DY Given $265.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DY. Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 265.0 for DY.
$DY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $256.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $265.0 on 05/23/2025
- Frank Louthan from Raymond James set a target price of $255.0 on 05/22/2025
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $258.0 on 05/22/2025
- Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 05/19/2025
$DY Insider Trading Activity
$DY insiders have traded $DY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER T JR PRUITT sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $507,732
- JENNIFER M FRITZSCHE sold 430 shares for an estimated $74,437
$DY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $DY stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 462,968 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,528,545
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 425,652 shares (+851.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,843,825
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 344,483 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,478,540
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 305,755 shares (+327.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,578,716
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 277,391 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,257,744
- FREESTONE GROVE PARTNERS LP added 247,959 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,774,074
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 230,160 shares (+102.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,062,574
