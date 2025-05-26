Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $DY Given $265.0 Price Target

May 26, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DY. Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 265.0 for DY.

$DY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $256.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $265.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Frank Louthan from Raymond James set a target price of $255.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $258.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 05/19/2025

$DY Insider Trading Activity

$DY insiders have traded $DY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PETER T JR PRUITT sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $507,732
  • JENNIFER M FRITZSCHE sold 430 shares for an estimated $74,437

$DY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $DY stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

