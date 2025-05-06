New Analyst Forecast: $DXCM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DXCM. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $DXCM.

$DXCM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DXCM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/08/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

$DXCM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DXCM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.

$DXCM Insider Trading Activity

$DXCM insiders have traded $DXCM stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN R SAYER (Chairman, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,857 shares for an estimated $5,186,579 .

. JEREME M SYLVAIN (EVP, Chief Financal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 25,335 shares for an estimated $1,864,588 .

. SADIE STERN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,952 shares for an estimated $1,319,347 .

. JACOB STEVEN LEACH (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,454 shares for an estimated $1,276,793 .

. MICHAEL JON BROWN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $914,941

MATTHEW VINCENT DOLAN (EVP, Strategy & Corporate Dev) sold 1,183 shares for an estimated $102,819

BRIDGETTE P HELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,352 shares for an estimated $101,626.

$DXCM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 465 institutional investors add shares of $DXCM stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

