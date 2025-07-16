New Analyst Forecast: $DXCM Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DXCM. Mizuho gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $DXCM.
$DXCM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DXCM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
$DXCM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DXCM recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DXCM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $89.0 on 07/15/2025
- Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $102.0 on 06/16/2025
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $104.0 on 05/30/2025
- Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $102.0 on 05/22/2025
- Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $93.0 on 05/05/2025
- William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $106.0 on 05/02/2025
$DXCM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DXCM stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$DXCM Insider Trading Activity
$DXCM insiders have traded $DXCM stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN R SAYER (Chairman, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,857 shares for an estimated $5,186,579.
- MICHAEL JON BROWN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,500 shares for an estimated $1,799,190.
- SADIE STERN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,919 shares for an estimated $1,619,495.
- JEREME M SYLVAIN (EVP, Chief Financal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,091 shares for an estimated $1,543,112.
- JACOB STEVEN LEACH (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,710 shares for an estimated $1,219,602.
- NICHOLAS AUGUSTINOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,290 shares for an estimated $517,906.
- MARK G FOLETTA sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $228,604
- MATTHEW VINCENT DOLAN (EVP, Strategy & Corporate Dev) sold 1,183 shares for an estimated $102,819
- BRIDGETTE P HELLER sold 352 shares for an estimated $24,756
- BRIDGETTE P HELLER sold 352 shares for an estimated $24,756
$DXCM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $DXCM stock to their portfolio, and 417 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,925,241 shares (+40.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,764,707
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,879,489 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,640,303
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,729,426 shares (-88.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,392,501
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,335,053 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,460,769
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,134,018 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,732,089
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,015,971 shares (+171.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,670,659
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,011,196 shares (+385.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,344,574
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,011,196 shares (+385.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,344,574
