New Analyst Forecast: $DXCM Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DXCM. Mizuho gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $DXCM.

$DXCM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DXCM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

$DXCM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DXCM recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DXCM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $89.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $102.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $104.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $102.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $93.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $106.0 on 05/02/2025

$DXCM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DXCM stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

$DXCM Insider Trading Activity

$DXCM insiders have traded $DXCM stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN R SAYER (Chairman, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,857 shares for an estimated $5,186,579 .

. MICHAEL JON BROWN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,500 shares for an estimated $1,799,190 .

. SADIE STERN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,919 shares for an estimated $1,619,495 .

. JEREME M SYLVAIN (EVP, Chief Financal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,091 shares for an estimated $1,543,112 .

. JACOB STEVEN LEACH (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,710 shares for an estimated $1,219,602 .

. NICHOLAS AUGUSTINOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,290 shares for an estimated $517,906 .

. MARK G FOLETTA sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $228,604

MATTHEW VINCENT DOLAN (EVP, Strategy & Corporate Dev) sold 1,183 shares for an estimated $102,819

BRIDGETTE P HELLER sold 352 shares for an estimated $24,756

$DXCM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $DXCM stock to their portfolio, and 417 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

