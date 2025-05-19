New Analyst Forecast: $DXC Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DXC. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $DXC.

$DXC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DXC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $DXC stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.