New Analyst Forecast: $DXC Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DXC. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $DXC.
$DXC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DXC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$DXC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $DXC stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 16,256,875 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $277,179,718
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,167,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,962,592
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,150,338 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,963,753
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,563,775 shares (+1765.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,662,363
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,360,861 shares (+746.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,202,680
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 928,972 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,838,972
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 924,859 shares (+1784.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,768,845
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.