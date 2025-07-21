Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $DX Given $13.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DX. Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a price target of 13.0 for DX.

$DX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $13.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $13.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $12.5 on 07/10/2025
$DX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $DX stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

