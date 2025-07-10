New Analyst Forecast: $DX Given $12.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DX. Doug Harter from UBS set a price target of 12.5 for DX.
$DX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $13.0 on 07/10/2025
- Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $12.5 on 07/10/2025
- Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $12.5 on 04/21/2025
$DX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $DX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,480,330 shares (+311.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,293,896
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,046,936 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,631,106
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,026,923 shares (+252.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,370,537
- MORGAN STANLEY added 967,705 shares (+175.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,599,519
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 683,466 shares (+1510.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,898,727
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 634,338 shares (+69.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,259,080
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 616,452 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,026,205
