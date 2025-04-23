New Analyst Forecast: $DVN Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DVN. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 54.0 for DVN.
$DVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DVN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 04/21/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 03/26/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $50.0 on 03/05/2025
$DVN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DVN stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $500,000 on 12/31.
$DVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 498 institutional investors add shares of $DVN stock to their portfolio, and 622 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 11,510,798 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $376,748,418
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,991,639 shares (+4627.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $359,756,344
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,804,329 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,975,688
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,465,692 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,892,099
- ENCAP PARTNERS GP, LLC removed 4,915,142 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,872,597
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,715,961 shares (+127.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,353,403
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,873,830 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,790,455
