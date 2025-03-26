New Analyst Forecast: $DVN Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DVN. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 47.0 for DVN.

$DVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DVN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $50.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $48.0 on 10/10/2024

on 10/10/2024 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 10/02/2024

on 10/02/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $49.0 on 09/30/2024

$DVN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DVN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $500,000 on 12/31.

$DVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 489 institutional investors add shares of $DVN stock to their portfolio, and 749 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

