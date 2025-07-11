New Analyst Forecast: $DVN Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DVN. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 40.0 for DVN.

$DVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DVN recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $DVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $40.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $44.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $43.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $53.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $43.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 05/07/2025

$DVN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DVN stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09, 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$DVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 566 institutional investors add shares of $DVN stock to their portfolio, and 513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

