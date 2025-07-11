New Analyst Forecast: $DVN Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DVN. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 40.0 for DVN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DVN forecast page.
$DVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DVN recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $DVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $40.0 on 07/11/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 06/16/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $44.0 on 05/23/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $43.0 on 05/15/2025
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $53.0 on 05/13/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $43.0 on 05/13/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 05/07/2025
$DVN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DVN stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$DVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 566 institutional investors add shares of $DVN stock to their portfolio, and 513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,854,960 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,975,504
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 5,371,518 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,894,773
- ENCAP PARTNERS GP, LLC added 4,915,142 shares (+88.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,826,310
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,584,156 shares (+72.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,047,434
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 3,291,978 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,119,977
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,792,405 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,435,947
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,534,491 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,789,963
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.