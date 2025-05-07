New Analyst Forecast: $DVAX Given $31.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DVAX. Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a price target of 31.0 for DVAX.

$DVAX Insider Trading Activity

$DVAX insiders have traded $DVAX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F NOVACK (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,784 shares for an estimated $801,865.

$DVAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $DVAX stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

