New Analyst Forecast: $DUOL Given $515.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DUOL. Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 515.0 for DUOL.

$DUOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUOL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DUOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $410.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $515.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Ross Sandler from Piper Sandler set a target price of $375.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $410.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $400.0 on 03/18/2025

$DUOL Insider Trading Activity

$DUOL insiders have traded $DUOL stock on the open market 326 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 326 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEVERIN HACKER (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 156 sales selling 364,248 shares for an estimated $123,393,809 .

. AHN LUIS VON (President & CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 71 sales selling 219,000 shares for an estimated $75,293,086 .

. MATTHEW SKARUPPA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 45,514 shares for an estimated $15,869,195 .

. ROBERT MEESE (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 23,248 shares for an estimated $8,420,192 .

. NATALIE GLANCE (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 21,190 shares for an estimated $6,853,288 .

. JAMES H SHELTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $6,013,605 .

. STEPHEN C. CHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,955 shares for an estimated $2,099,373 .

. GILLIAN MUNSON sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,000

$DUOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $DUOL stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

