New Analyst Forecast: $DUOL Given $500.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DUOL. Bryan Smilek from JP Morgan set a price target of 500.0 for DUOL.

$DUOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUOL recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $DUOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $470.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Smilek from JP Morgan set a target price of $500.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $480.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Wyatt Swanson from DA Davidson set a target price of $500.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $575.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $403.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a target price of $500.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $465.0 on 05/02/2025

$DUOL Insider Trading Activity

$DUOL insiders have traded $DUOL stock on the open market 259 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 259 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEVERIN HACKER (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 148 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $47,647,698 .

. NATALIE GLANCE (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 24,184 shares for an estimated $9,327,487 .

. ROBERT MEESE (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 23,258 shares for an estimated $8,786,926 .

. AHN LUIS VON (President & CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $8,447,901 .

. MATTHEW SKARUPPA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 13,752 shares for an estimated $6,628,985 .

. JAMES H SHELTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,895 shares for an estimated $6,440,382 .

. STEPHEN C. CHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,956 shares for an estimated $2,954,931 .

. GILLIAN MUNSON sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,000

$DUOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of $DUOL stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

