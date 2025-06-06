New Analyst Forecast: $DUK Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DUK. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $DUK.

$DUK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

$DUK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 12/24 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 12/24 and 0 sales. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

$DUK Insider Trading Activity

$DUK insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,866

KODWO GHARTEY-TAGOE (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 9,007 shares for an estimated $1,054,719

LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,870 shares for an estimated $542,968.

$DUK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,135 institutional investors add shares of $DUK stock to their portfolio, and 956 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

