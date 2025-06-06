New Analyst Forecast: $DTM Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DTM. Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 115.0 for DTM.

$DTM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DTM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $110.0 on 03/24/2025

$DTM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DTM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

$DTM Insider Trading Activity

$DTM insiders have traded $DTM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDY ELLIS (E.V.P., Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,854 shares for an estimated $1,753,804 .

. ROBERT C JR SKAGGS has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $86,924 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY A JEWELL (Executive V.P., CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 235 shares for an estimated $22,946 and 0 sales.

$DTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of $DTM stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

