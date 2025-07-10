New Analyst Forecast: $DTE Given $136.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DTE. Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a price target of 136.0 for DTE.

$DTE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DTE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DTE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $136.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $151.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $134.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $154.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $145.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $142.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $147.0 on 03/21/2025

$DTE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DTE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/20, 03/19.

$DTE Insider Trading Activity

$DTE insiders have traded $DTE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOANN CHAVEZ (Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 7,062 shares for an estimated $935,008

MATTHEW T. PAUL (Pres. & COO-DTE Electric Co.) sold 3,801 shares for an estimated $492,457

TRACY J MYRICK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,014 shares for an estimated $131,738

$DTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $DTE stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

