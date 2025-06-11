New Analyst Forecast: $DT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DT. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $DT.

$DT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/31/2025

$DT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $65.0 on 05/15/2025

Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 05/15/2025

Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/21/2025

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/17/2025

Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 01/31/2025

William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025

Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 01/31/2025

$DT Insider Trading Activity

$DT insiders have traded $DT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK M MCCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,999,078 .

JAMES M BENSON (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 34,932 shares for an estimated $2,132,654

DAN ZUGELDER (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,411 shares for an estimated $1,564,208 .

STEPHEN J LIFSHATZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,206

BERND GREIFENEDER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52 shares for an estimated $2,858.

$DT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $DT stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

