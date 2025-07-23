New Analyst Forecast: $DT Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DT. Howard Ma from Guggenheim set a price target of 66.0 for DT.

$DT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DT recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $DT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Howard Ma from Guggenheim set a target price of $66.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $69.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Wedbush set a target price of $67.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $64.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $65.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $67.0 on 05/15/2025

$DT Insider Trading Activity

$DT insiders have traded $DT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK M MCCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,999,078 .

. DAN ZUGELDER (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,233 shares for an estimated $2,431,910 .

. JAMES M BENSON (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 34,932 shares for an estimated $2,132,654

STEPHEN J LIFSHATZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,206

BERND GREIFENEDER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 284 shares for an estimated $15,261.

$DT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $DT stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

