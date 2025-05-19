New Analyst Forecast: $DT Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DT. Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 65.0 for DT.
$DT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $65.0 on 05/15/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/21/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/17/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 01/31/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 01/31/2025
- William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 01/31/2025
$DT Insider Trading Activity
$DT insiders have traded $DT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICK M MCCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,874,918.
- MATTHIAS DOLLENTZ-SCHARER (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,987 shares for an estimated $3,649,589.
- BERND GREIFENEDER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,053 shares for an estimated $2,894,513.
- JAMES M BENSON (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 34,932 shares for an estimated $2,132,654
- DAN ZUGELDER (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,608 shares for an estimated $1,348,175.
- STEPHEN J LIFSHATZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,206
$DT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $DT stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,403,001 shares (+47283.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,601,497
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 3,753,453 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,975,308
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 3,260,831 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,748,181
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,690,911 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,876,453
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,621,136 shares (+146.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,436,562
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 1,388,889 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,486,116
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,359,301 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,091,042
