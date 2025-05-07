New Analyst Forecast: $DSGR Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DSGR. Kevin Steinke from Barrington set a price target of 39.0 for DSGR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DSGR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DSGR forecast page.
$DSGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $DSGR stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORWOOD INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 362,928 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,161,984
- INVESCO LTD. removed 101,636 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,496,278
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 79,402 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,731,428
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 64,129 shares (+67.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,206,037
- SCHWARTZ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 63,000 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,764,000
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 30,545 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $855,260
- ADVISORY RESEARCH INC removed 30,100 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,035,440
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.