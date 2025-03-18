New Analyst Forecast: $DRVN Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRVN. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 25.0 for DRVN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DRVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DRVN forecast page.
$DRVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRVN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DRVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 03/13/2025
- Chris O\'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $20.0 on 11/06/2024
- Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 11/01/2024
$DRVN Insider Trading Activity
$DRVN insiders have traded $DRVN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CATHERINE ANN HALLIGAN sold 4,242 shares for an estimated $73,895
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DRVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $DRVN stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,934,558 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,223,766
- FMR LLC added 1,906,263 shares (+73.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,767,084
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 1,250,000 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,175,000
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,143,778 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,460,576
- NORGES BANK removed 680,610 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,985,045
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 574,492 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,272,300
- NORTH PEAK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 457,217 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,379,482
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.