New Analyst Forecast: $DRVN Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRVN. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 25.0 for DRVN.

$DRVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRVN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DRVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Chris O\'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $20.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 11/01/2024

$DRVN Insider Trading Activity

$DRVN insiders have traded $DRVN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE ANN HALLIGAN sold 4,242 shares for an estimated $73,895

$DRVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $DRVN stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

