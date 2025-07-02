Stocks
DRVN

New Analyst Forecast: $DRVN Given $22.0 Price Target

July 02, 2025 — 10:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRVN. An analyst from BTIG set a price target of 22.0 for DRVN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DRVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DRVN forecast page.

$DRVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DRVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $22.0 on 06/30/2025
  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 03/13/2025

$DRVN Insider Trading Activity

$DRVN insiders have traded $DRVN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CATHERINE ANN HALLIGAN sold 4,242 shares for an estimated $73,895

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DRVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $DRVN stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DRVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.