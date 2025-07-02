New Analyst Forecast: $DRVN Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRVN. An analyst from BTIG set a price target of 22.0 for DRVN.
$DRVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DRVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $22.0 on 06/30/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 03/13/2025
$DRVN Insider Trading Activity
$DRVN insiders have traded $DRVN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CATHERINE ANN HALLIGAN sold 4,242 shares for an estimated $73,895
$DRVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $DRVN stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,150,000 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,711,000
- SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,138,455 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,513,118
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 988,294 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,939,359
- NORWOOD INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 927,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,892,208
- FMR LLC added 835,212 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,315,533
- NORTH PEAK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 777,302 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,322,956
- ARARAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 723,592 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,402,366
