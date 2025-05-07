New Analyst Forecast: $DRUG Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRUG. Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a price target of 80.0 for DRUG.

$DRUG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRUG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DRUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $85.0 on 01/10/2025

$DRUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $DRUG stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

