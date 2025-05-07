New Analyst Forecast: $DRUG Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRUG. Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a price target of 80.0 for DRUG.
$DRUG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRUG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DRUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025
- Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $85.0 on 01/10/2025
$DRUG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $DRUG stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,059,331 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,157,102
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 508,776 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,326,111
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,010,000
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 460,829 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,599,060
- SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 451,793 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,273,583
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 403,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,539,436
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC added 251,572 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,061,623
