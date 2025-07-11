New Analyst Forecast: $DRS Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRS. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 51.0 for DRS.

$DRS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $51.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Anthony Valentini from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $49.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $44.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $40.0 on 03/07/2025

$DRS Insider Trading Activity

$DRS insiders have traded $DRS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM III LYNN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,057,750 .

. MICHAEL DIPPOLD (EVP and CFO) sold 26,618 shares for an estimated $870,408

MARK DORFMAN (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 20,034 shares for an estimated $654,911

PAMELA MORROW (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,004 shares for an estimated $359,178 .

. JOHN BAYLOUNY (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,587 shares for an estimated $343,442 .

. SALLY WALLACE (EVP, Business Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,851 shares for an estimated $321,978 .

. DAVID W CAREY sold 6,438 shares for an estimated $295,761

ERIC SALZMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,954 shares for an estimated $236,853.

$DRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $DRS stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

