New Analyst Forecast: $DRS Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRS. Andre Madrid from BTIG set a price target of 49.0 for DRS.

$DRS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $49.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $37.0 on 01/14/2025

$DRS Insider Trading Activity

$DRS insiders have traded $DRS stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM III LYNN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $4,590,900 .

. MICHAEL DIPPOLD (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,498 shares for an estimated $1,752,399 .

. MARK DORFMAN (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,076 shares for an estimated $1,439,721 .

. PAMELA MORROW (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,104 shares for an estimated $745,569 .

. JOHN BAYLOUNY (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,351 shares for an estimated $740,124 .

. SALLY WALLACE (EVP, Business Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,190 shares for an estimated $473,019 .

. ERIC SALZMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,954 shares for an estimated $236,853.

$DRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $DRS stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

