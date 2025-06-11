Stocks
DRI

New Analyst Forecast: $DRI Given 'Overweight' Rating

June 11, 2025 — 02:28 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRI. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $DRI.

$DRI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024
  • Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/19/2024

$DRI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $192.0 on 04/07/2025
  • An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $220.0 on 03/24/2025
  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $217.0 on 03/21/2025

$DRI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DRI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DRI Insider Trading Activity

$DRI insiders have traded $DRI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICARDO CARDENAS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,518 shares for an estimated $4,271,566.
  • DANIEL J. KIERNAN (President, Olive Garden) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,048 shares for an estimated $3,520,580.
  • TODD BURROWES (President, Business Developmt) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,783 shares for an estimated $2,888,792.
  • MELVIN JOHN MARTIN (President, SRG) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,561 shares for an estimated $2,843,426.
  • MATTHEW R BROAD (SVP General Counsel) sold 12,759 shares for an estimated $2,390,707
  • SARAH H. KING (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,681 shares for an estimated $1,799,316.
  • SUSAN M. CONNELLY (SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer) sold 9,264 shares for an estimated $1,710,875
  • CHARLES M SONSTEBY sold 8,005 shares for an estimated $1,637,466
  • DOUGLAS J. MILANES (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr) sold 7,892 shares for an estimated $1,546,434
  • RAJESH VENNAM (SVP, CFO) sold 7,228 shares for an estimated $1,313,374
  • LAURA B WILLIAMSON (President, LongHorn Steakhouse) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,552 shares for an estimated $736,420.
  • JOHN W. MADONNA (SVP, Corporate Controller) sold 1,806 shares for an estimated $375,433
  • M SHAN ATKINS sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $199,217

$DRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $DRI stock to their portfolio, and 457 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,294,559 shares (+1750.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,957,577
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 670,617 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,327,387
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 545,475 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,327,886
  • MANE GLOBAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 352,130 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,158,528
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 338,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,119,889
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 323,885 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,290,347
  • SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 321,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,694,076

