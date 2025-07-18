New Analyst Forecast: $DQ Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DQ. Air Ma from Citigroup set a price target of 27.0 for DQ.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DQ forecast page.
$DQ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.755.
Here are some recent targets:
- Air Ma from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 07/18/2025
- Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $30.51 on 07/10/2025
$DQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $DQ stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 625,900 shares (+117.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,335,049
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 517,499 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,371,906
- MORGAN STANLEY added 433,027 shares (+97.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,842,118
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH removed 423,282 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,665,637
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 419,569 shares (+514.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,598,394
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 384,285 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,959,401
- UBS GROUP AG removed 359,444 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,509,530
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.