Stocks
DQ

New Analyst Forecast: $DQ Given $27.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DQ. Air Ma from Citigroup set a price target of 27.0 for DQ.

$DQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.755.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Air Ma from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $30.51 on 07/10/2025

$DQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $DQ stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 625,900 shares (+117.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,335,049
  • SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 517,499 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,371,906
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 433,027 shares (+97.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,842,118
  • BIT CAPITAL GMBH removed 423,282 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,665,637
  • HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 419,569 shares (+514.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,598,394
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 384,285 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,959,401
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 359,444 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,509,530

