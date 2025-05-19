New Analyst Forecast: $DPZ Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DPZ. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $DPZ.

$DPZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DPZ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Bernstein issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DPZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DPZ forecast page.

$DPZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DPZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DPZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $532.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $530.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $535.0 on 04/23/2025

$DPZ Insider Trading Activity

$DPZ insiders have traded $DPZ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DPZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW BALSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,954,751 .

. KEVIN SCOTT MORRIS (EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,416 shares for an estimated $2,366,792 .

. KELLY E GARCIA (EVP, Chief Tech & Data Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,104 shares for an estimated $917,922 .

. REDDY SANDEEP (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,330 shares for an estimated $587,017 .

. CYNTHIA A HEADEN (EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,131 shares for an estimated $494,367 .

. ANDY BALLARD sold 413 shares for an estimated $199,651

JAMES A GOLDMAN sold 385 shares for an estimated $186,644

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DPZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 373 institutional investors add shares of $DPZ stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.