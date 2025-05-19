New Analyst Forecast: $DPZ Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DPZ. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $DPZ.
$DPZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DPZ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025
$DPZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DPZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DPZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $532.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $530.0 on 04/28/2025
- David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $535.0 on 04/23/2025
$DPZ Insider Trading Activity
$DPZ insiders have traded $DPZ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DPZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW BALSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,954,751.
- KEVIN SCOTT MORRIS (EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,416 shares for an estimated $2,366,792.
- KELLY E GARCIA (EVP, Chief Tech & Data Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,104 shares for an estimated $917,922.
- REDDY SANDEEP (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,330 shares for an estimated $587,017.
- CYNTHIA A HEADEN (EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,131 shares for an estimated $494,367.
- ANDY BALLARD sold 413 shares for an estimated $199,651
- JAMES A GOLDMAN sold 385 shares for an estimated $186,644
$DPZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 373 institutional investors add shares of $DPZ stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 527,278 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,257,877
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 356,432 shares (-51.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,762,682
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 322,621 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,228,218
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 269,358 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,065,714
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 244,162 shares (+419.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,180,230
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 240,175 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,348,403
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 238,613 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,630,742
