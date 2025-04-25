New Analyst Forecast: $DPZ Given $535.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DPZ. David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 535.0 for DPZ.

$DPZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DPZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DPZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $547.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $535.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $559.0 on 11/08/2024

$DPZ Insider Trading Activity

$DPZ insiders have traded $DPZ stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DPZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN SCOTT MORRIS (EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,262 shares for an estimated $3,673,106 .

. ANDREW BALSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,954,751 .

. DIANA F CANTOR sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,366,593

KELLY E GARCIA (EVP, Chief Tech & Data Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,104 shares for an estimated $917,922 .

. CYNTHIA A HEADEN (EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,481 shares for an estimated $644,867 .

. REDDY SANDEEP (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,330 shares for an estimated $587,017 .

. JAMES A GOLDMAN sold 531 shares for an estimated $228,330

$DPZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of $DPZ stock to their portfolio, and 324 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

