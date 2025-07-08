New Analyst Forecast: $DOX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOX. Amdocs gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $DOX.

$DOX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Amdocs issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

$DOX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DOX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

$DOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of $DOX stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

