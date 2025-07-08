New Analyst Forecast: $DOX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOX. Amdocs gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $DOX.
$DOX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Amdocs issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025
$DOX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DOX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.
$DOX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of $DOX stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,815,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,134,262
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 924,505 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,592,207
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 648,693 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,355,409
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 426,911 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,062,356
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 397,336 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,356,244
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 363,834 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,290,811
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 317,412 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,043,198
