New Analyst Forecast: $DOW Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOW. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $DOW.
$DOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/22/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DOW forecast page.
$DOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 04/25/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 04/24/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 04/04/2025
- Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $56.0 on 12/17/2024
$DOW Insider Trading Activity
$DOW insiders have traded $DOW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES R FITTERLING (Chair and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 25,600 shares for an estimated $1,062,155 and 0 sales.
- GAURDIE E. JR. BANISTER purchased 7,339 shares for an estimated $299,932
- RICHARD K DAVIS purchased 6,025 shares for an estimated $249,730
- DEBRA L. DIAL purchased 675 shares for an estimated $26,196
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 599 institutional investors add shares of $DOW stock to their portfolio, and 934 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,164,022 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,247,648
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,047,425 shares (+97.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,176,081
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 5,194,861 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,404,546
- FMR LLC removed 3,172,719 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,791,347
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,905,214 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,530,072
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,833,838 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,037,622
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,490,031 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,031,882
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.