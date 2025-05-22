New Analyst Forecast: $DOW Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOW. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $DOW.

$DOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DOW forecast page.

$DOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $56.0 on 12/17/2024

$DOW Insider Trading Activity

$DOW insiders have traded $DOW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R FITTERLING (Chair and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 25,600 shares for an estimated $1,062,155 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GAURDIE E. JR. BANISTER purchased 7,339 shares for an estimated $299,932

RICHARD K DAVIS purchased 6,025 shares for an estimated $249,730

DEBRA L. DIAL purchased 675 shares for an estimated $26,196

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 599 institutional investors add shares of $DOW stock to their portfolio, and 934 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.