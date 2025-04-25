Stocks
DOW

New Analyst Forecast: $DOW Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

April 25, 2025 — 04:27 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOW. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $DOW.

$DOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024

$DOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 04/04/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $44.0 on 12/19/2024
  • Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $56.0 on 12/17/2024
  • Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $60.0 on 11/08/2024

$DOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DOW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DOW Insider Trading Activity

$DOW insiders have traded $DOW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES R FITTERLING (Chair and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 25,600 shares for an estimated $1,062,155 and 0 sales.
  • GAURDIE E. JR. BANISTER purchased 7,339 shares for an estimated $299,932
  • RICHARD K DAVIS purchased 6,025 shares for an estimated $249,730
  • DEBRA L. DIAL purchased 675 shares for an estimated $26,196

$DOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 533 institutional investors add shares of $DOW stock to their portfolio, and 861 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

