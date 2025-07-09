New Analyst Forecast: $DOW Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOW. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 26.0 for DOW.

$DOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOW recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $DOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $28.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Frank Mitsch from Fermium Research set a target price of $30.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 04/24/2025

$DOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DOW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DOW Insider Trading Activity

$DOW insiders have traded $DOW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEBRA L. DIAL purchased 675 shares for an estimated $26,196

$DOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 582 institutional investors add shares of $DOW stock to their portfolio, and 714 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

