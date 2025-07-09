New Analyst Forecast: $DOW Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOW. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 26.0 for DOW.
$DOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOW recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $DOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 07/09/2025
- Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $28.0 on 07/08/2025
- Frank Mitsch from Fermium Research set a target price of $30.0 on 06/23/2025
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 06/23/2025
- Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 04/29/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 04/25/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 04/24/2025
$DOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DOW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$DOW Insider Trading Activity
$DOW insiders have traded $DOW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEBRA L. DIAL purchased 675 shares for an estimated $26,196
$DOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 582 institutional investors add shares of $DOW stock to their portfolio, and 714 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,164,022 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,247,648
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,047,425 shares (+97.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,176,081
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 5,194,861 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,404,546
- FMR LLC removed 3,172,719 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,791,347
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,905,214 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,530,072
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,833,838 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,037,622
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,490,031 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,031,882
