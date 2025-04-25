New Analyst Forecast: $DOV Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOV. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $DOV.

$DOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/28/2024

$DOV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $203.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $217.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $202.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Nigel Coe from Wolfe Research set a target price of $227.0 on 10/28/2024

$DOV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DOV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

$DOV Insider Trading Activity

$DOV insiders have traded $DOV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IVONNE M CABRERA (SVP, General Counsel & Secr.) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $510,775

GIRISH JUNEJA (Senior VP & CDO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $201,620

$DOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $DOV stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

