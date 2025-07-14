New Analyst Forecast: $DOV Given $226.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOV. Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 226.0 for DOV.
$DOV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOV recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $211.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $226.0 on 07/14/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 07/01/2025
- Brett Linzey from Mizuho set a target price of $225.0 on 06/13/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $211.0 on 05/16/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $176.0 on 04/25/2025
- Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $219.0 on 04/25/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $185.0 on 04/24/2025
$DOV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DOV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$DOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 414 institutional investors add shares of $DOV stock to their portfolio, and 454 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,174,982 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,420,837
- FMR LLC added 1,016,937 shares (+32.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,655,492
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 951,416 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,144,762
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 558,846 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $102,397,352
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 537,203 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,375,823
- CARTENNA CAPITAL, LP added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,840,000
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 435,207 shares (+386.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,457,165
