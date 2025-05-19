New Analyst Forecast: $DOV Given $215.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOV. Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 215.0 for DOV.

$DOV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOV recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $215.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $176.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025

$DOV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DOV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

$DOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $DOV stock to their portfolio, and 508 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

