New Analyst Forecast: $DOUG Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOUG. Evercore ISI gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $DOUG.
$DOUG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOUG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/30/2025
$DOUG Insider Trading Activity
$DOUG insiders have traded $DOUG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J JR BARTELS has made 3 purchases buying 135,000 shares for an estimated $253,682 and 0 sales.
$DOUG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $DOUG stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,619,440 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,785,436
- WHETSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,512,950 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,602,274
- MOERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 786,279 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,352,399
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 572,647 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $984,952
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 503,712 shares (+64.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $866,384
- ISOMER PARTNERS LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $835,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 482,277 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $829,516
