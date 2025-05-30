New Analyst Forecast: $DOUG Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOUG. Evercore ISI gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $DOUG.

$DOUG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOUG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/30/2025

$DOUG Insider Trading Activity

$DOUG insiders have traded $DOUG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J JR BARTELS has made 3 purchases buying 135,000 shares for an estimated $253,682 and 0 sales.

$DOUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $DOUG stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

