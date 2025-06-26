New Analyst Forecast: $DOMO Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOMO. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $DOMO.

$DOMO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOMO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DOMO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DOMO forecast page.

$DOMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOMO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DOMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $8.5 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025

$DOMO Insider Trading Activity

$DOMO insiders have traded $DOMO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL DAVID III DANIEL purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $772,452

JOSHUA G JAMES (Founder and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 90,325 shares for an estimated $668,068 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID R JOLLEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $207,855

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DOMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $DOMO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.