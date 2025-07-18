New Analyst Forecast: $DOMO Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOMO. Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 19.0 for DOMO.
$DOMO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOMO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DOMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $19.0 on 07/18/2025
- Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 06/25/2025
- Yi Fu Lee from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $17.0 on 06/25/2025
- Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street set a target price of $9.0 on 05/22/2025
- Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $9.0 on 05/22/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 04/16/2025
- Patrick Walravens from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 03/07/2025
$DOMO Insider Trading Activity
$DOMO insiders have traded $DOMO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL DAVID III DANIEL purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $772,452
- JOSHUA G JAMES (Founder and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 90,325 shares for an estimated $668,068 and 0 sales.
- DAVID R JOLLEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $207,855
$DOMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $DOMO stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 751,583 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,832,284
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 584,277 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,533,989
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 460,917 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,576,715
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 286,341 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,222,006
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 169,931 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,318,664
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 163,198 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,266,416
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 127,986 shares (+121.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $993,171
