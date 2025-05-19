New Analyst Forecast: $DOCS Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOCS. Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a price target of 52.0 for DOCS.

$DOCS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOCS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DOCS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a target price of $52.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brian Peterson from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $65.0 on 01/08/2025

$DOCS Insider Trading Activity

$DOCS insiders have traded $DOCS stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY TANGNEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,003,891 shares for an estimated $75,693,685 .

. ANNA BRYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $12,800,025 .

. REGINA M. BENJAMIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,045,882 .

. TIMOTHY S CABRAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,152,498 .

. KIRA SCHERER WAMPLER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $813,964 .

. WATKIN PHOEBE L. YANG sold 2,889 shares for an estimated $217,209

$DOCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of $DOCS stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

