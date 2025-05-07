New Analyst Forecast: $DOCN Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOCN. Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 41.0 for DOCN.
$DOCN Insider Trading Activity
$DOCN insiders have traded $DOCN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRATIN SAHA (Chief Product & Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,623 shares for an estimated $1,278,644.
- MATT STEINFORT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,498 shares for an estimated $499,920
$DOCN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $DOCN stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 888,185 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,260,462
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 599,590 shares (+82.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,428,031
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 544,054 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,535,919
- UBS GROUP AG added 533,113 shares (+182.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,163,159
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 364,398 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,167,249
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 319,761 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,894,257
- MORGAN STANLEY added 285,124 shares (+32.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,714,174
