Stocks
DOCN

New Analyst Forecast: $DOCN Given $41.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOCN. Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 41.0 for DOCN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DOCN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DOCN forecast page.

$DOCN Insider Trading Activity

$DOCN insiders have traded $DOCN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRATIN SAHA (Chief Product & Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,623 shares for an estimated $1,278,644.
  • MATT STEINFORT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,498 shares for an estimated $499,920

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DOCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $DOCN stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DOCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.