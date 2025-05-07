New Analyst Forecast: $DOCN Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOCN. Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 41.0 for DOCN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DOCN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DOCN forecast page.

$DOCN Insider Trading Activity

$DOCN insiders have traded $DOCN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRATIN SAHA (Chief Product & Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,623 shares for an estimated $1,278,644 .

. MATT STEINFORT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,498 shares for an estimated $499,920

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DOCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $DOCN stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.