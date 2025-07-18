New Analyst Forecast: $DNUT Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DNUT. Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a price target of 6.0 for DNUT.
$DNUT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DNUT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DNUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 07/18/2025
- John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $2.5 on 07/14/2025
- Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $3.6 on 05/09/2025
- Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 04/24/2025
- Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 02/26/2025
$DNUT Insider Trading Activity
$DNUT insiders have traded $DNUT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INDULGENCE B.V. JAB sold 694,445 shares for an estimated $3,000,002
$DNUT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $DNUT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 9,423,758 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,364,889
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,724,750 shares (+65.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,245,770
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 3,742,257 shares (+350.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,411,904
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,367,595 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,568,567
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,732,732 shares (+480.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,525,041
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,681,133 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,271,174
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,492,211 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,341,678
