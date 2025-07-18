New Analyst Forecast: $DNUT Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DNUT. Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a price target of 6.0 for DNUT.

$DNUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DNUT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DNUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $2.5 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $3.6 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 02/26/2025

$DNUT Insider Trading Activity

$DNUT insiders have traded $DNUT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INDULGENCE B.V. JAB sold 694,445 shares for an estimated $3,000,002

$DNUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $DNUT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

